Militant killed in brief exchange of fire with forces in Pulwama

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
A militant was killed in a bried exchange of fire with forces at Chowduri Bagh area of Litter in South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Tuesday.
Quoting a senior Police official, GNS reported that militants attacked patrolling party of Army at Chowduri bagh.
The official said that Army retaliated, triggering a brief exchange of gunfire in which one unidentified militant was killed.
The area has been cordoned off to the nab the other fleeing militants from the spot, reports said.
Meanwhile, Internet service on mobile phones has been snapped in Pulwama.