May 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Militant killed during gunfight in Hendew village of Shopian

 

A millitant has been killed in gunfight that erupted between militants and government forces in Hendew village of Shopian.

Police officials said that a militant was killed in the gunfight.

An army man is also said to have got injured during the gunfight. 

Further details awaited.

[Representational Pic]

