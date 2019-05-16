Militant killed during gunfight in Hendew village of Shopian

A millitant has been killed in gunfight that erupted between militants and government forces in Hendew village of Shopian.
Police officials said that a militant was killed in the gunfight.
An army man is also said to have got injured during the gunfight.
Further details awaited.
[Representational Pic]
A millitant has been killed in gunfight that erupted between militants and government forces in Hendew village of Shopian.
Police officials said that a militant was killed in the gunfight.
An army man is also said to have got injured during the gunfight.
Further details awaited.
[Representational Pic]