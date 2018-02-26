About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Militant killed, cop injured in blast inside police station Tral

Published at February 26, 2018 01:29 PM 0Comment(s)2901views


Agencies

Tral

 

A former hizbul mujahideen militant was killed and a policeman sustained splinter injuries in a grenade blast at a police station in Tral area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday.

Inspector General of Police Kashmir Range Swayam Prakash Pani, said that as per preliminary report received by him somebody threw a grenade in a bid to take out the militant under custody.

However, IGP said that the blast led to the death of the militant and injuries to the policeman who was holding his handcuff.

IGP said that the injured policeman has been shifted to hospital for treatment.

“This is preliminary information which I have received and further details will be shared as they emerge,” the IGP said.

The slain militant has been identified as Mushtaq Ahmad Chopan, who was arrested along with two other persons by Army's MARCOS at Watlab on January 7(GNS)

Advertisement

0 Comment(s)

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top