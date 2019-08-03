Militant killed, army man injured in Sopore gunfight

August 03, 2019 08:45:00 | RK Online Desk

A militant was killed and a army man injured in a fierce gunfight in Malmapanpora, Warpora area of Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday.

A senior Police officer that after a brief lull in firing, contact was again established with militants.

A militant was killed and also one army man received bullet wound and he has been shifted to hospital, he said.

The officer further said that the operation is underway in the area.

Earlier, a joint team of Army's 22RR, SOG and CRPF launched cordon and search operation in Malmaponpora.(GNS)

