Militant incidents witness 9.6% uptick in 2 yrs

October 04, 2020 01:00:00 | Lubna Reshi

Civilian killings rise, forces casualties decline

Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed rise in the militancy related incidents during past two years, according to data compiled by Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The data divulges that there has been a rise of 9.6 percent in militancy related incidents in the last 26 months between 5th August 2018 and 30th September 2020. Killing of militants by government forces has also witnessed an uptick of about 11.30 percent during this period.

The data also brings forth that 1.52 percent more civilians were killed during the last 26 months while security forces casualties have declined by 25.42 percent.

“198 militancy related incidents have taken place from 1st August 2018 to 30th September 2020 during which 292 militants and 118 security personnels have been killed. During anti-militancy operations, 66 civilian lives were also lost,” sources said.

The data further reveals, “Post abrogation of the Article 370 and 35A, Jammu and Kashmir witnessed 217 militancy related incidents in which 325 militants and 88 security forces personnel were killed along with 67 civilians who died during the anti militancy operations by the security forces."

A J&K police officer, wishing anonymity, said the rise in militancy related incidents is directly proportional to the increase in counter militancy operations.

He said civilians are caught in crossfire and lose their lives.

“Sometimes those present at the encounter site become victims.”