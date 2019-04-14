Militant hideout busted in Pulwama: Police

April 14, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Police Sunday claimed to have busted a hideout at a village in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

“Acting on credible inputs, police along with other forces busted a militant hideout at Manduna village in Pulwama,” police spokesman said.

He said the joint team of Police and Army’s 55 RR recovered huge quantity of “incriminating materials and other items from the hideout.”

Police has registered a case in the matter, the spokesman said adding that further investigation in the matter is going on.