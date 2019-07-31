Militant hideout busted in Kupwara

July 31, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Government forces Wednesday busted a militant hideout in a forest area of Lolab in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition, as official said.

He said acting on specific information, SOG Sogam and 28RR Army launched a joint search operation in a forest area in Lolab and busted a militant hideout.

"At the hideout, a huge cache of arms and ammunitions including three AK 47 Magazines, 148 AK 47 rounds, three ART grenades, and a Green pouch were recovered," the official said. (KNS)