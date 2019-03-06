About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 06, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Militant hideout busted in Kungnoo Shopian

Government forces busted a suspected militant hideout in south Kashmir's Shopian district on Wednesday, police said.

In a joint operation by the police and the Army's 44 Rashtriya Rifles, the hideout was busted in Kungnoo village of south Kashmir, a police official said.

 The official said a huge quantity of "incriminating" material had been recovered.

A case has been registered and the police is investigating the matter, the official said, adding further details were awaited.

[Representational Pic]

 

