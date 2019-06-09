Militant hideout busted in Kishtwar, AK rifles seized

June 09, 2019 | Agencies

Government Forces on Sunday busted a militant hideout in remote area of Kishtwar district in Jammu and Kashmir.

"During a search operation launched this morning on specific inputs, the forces including army and police, a militant hideout was busted in Keshwan area of Kishtwar," official sources here said.

They said that during search, Ak rifles with magazines and mobile phones with SIM cards were recovered, adding that more details were awaited.





