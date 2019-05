May 08, 2019 | Umar Raina

Government forces Wednesday busted a militant hideout and recovered ammunition at Gagangeer area in Central Kashmir's Ganderbal district, police said.

SSP Ganderbal, Khalil Ahmad Poswal told Rising Kashmir that a militant hideout was busted during a search operation at Gagangeer area.

"Old ammunition was recovered from the hideout," he said.

Police has registered a case and started further investigations, he added.