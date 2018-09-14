Militant, handler held: Police

srinagar
Police today claimed to have detained a militant and his handler with the help some local inputs.
According to police spokesperson, one active militant namely Talha Umair aka Abu Hamza affiliated with militant outfit from Sehpora Ganderbal was held with the help of local inputs. The accused had joined the militant ranks earlier this year.
The main handler namely Ishfaq Ahmad Dar son of Abdul Majeed Dar resident of Sehpora Ganderbal who has been instrumental in persuading him to join militant ranks has also been detained by Police for questioning.
Polcie said that a few more arrests are also expected in coming days. Moreover, Talha Umair aka Abu Hamza has been found to be involved in the weapon snatching case at Hazratbal earlier this year. Investigation pertaining to the said case is also in progress.
Day 3: Handwara shuts against killing of two local militants
Handwara: A complete shutdown was observed for the third consecutive day in Handwara town, Langate and its adjacent areas in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district, on Thursday against the killing of two local militants.
Reports said all shops and businesses establishments remained closed and traffic also remained off the roads in Handwara town and adjoining areas for the third consecutive day.
Forces were deployed at many places in order to prevent any untoward incidents, witnesses said. Two militants belonging to Lashkar-e-Toiba identified as Liyaqat Ahmad Lone of Sopore, and Furqan Rashid Lone of Shartpora , Langate, were killed in a gunfight at Galoora area of Handwara on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, people continued to pour in from different areas of north Kashmir in the house of slain militants to express solidarity with their families.