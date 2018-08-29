Militant families in South Kashmir accuse forces of resorting to ‘vandalism’

Shafat MirAnantnag/Kulgam:
Family of a local militant, Burhan Ahmed Ganaie, a native of S-K Colony at main town in south Kashmir’s district Anantnag has accused government forces of harassment and vandalizing their households.
According to the family, joint teams of SOG and army on Sunday night barged inside their house and woke up the inmates. The forces personnel searched the house till late night while the father of Burhan was abused verbally and the household items were ransacked. Burhan, a physiotheorapy graduate had joined militant ranks on 25th June this year. In another such incident, which happened on Monday night, the Government forces allegedly vandalized residential house of a youth, Parvez Ahmed Bhat in Quimoh, who is believed to have joined the militant ranks after disappearing from his home some days back. According to family the forces personnel after barging inside the house damaged the household items and verbally abused the inmates also.
A family member of Parvez said, "We have no information about him joining the rebel ranks. Despite no formal announcement by any militant outfit about the activation of our son as a militant, the forces have started harassing us. We are living in total fear as the government forces may anytime arrive again and harm us".
Families of several active militants have accused forces of vandalizing the properties and harrasing the families in Kulgam areas, since last week.
According to locals, the forces barged into the residential house of Azad Malik alias Dada Malik, at Arwani near Bijbehara during night last week and started searches in it. The forces harassed the family and damaged property also before leaving the spot. Azad Malik, one of the top commanders in south Kashmir region, is affiliated with LeT militant outfit.
However, the Defense spokesperson denied that any army personnel had barged inside any house.
"No army personnel has entered or barged inside any house and no one among our forces is involved in the ransacking anywhere in Anantnag or Kulgam", said Defense PRO, Rajesh Kalia.
Get shrouds along with election forms: Hizb warns Panchayat elections contesters
Srinagar, Aug 28: Hizbul-ul-Mujahideen commander, Riyaz Naikoo, on Tuesday warned those planning to contest upcoming Panchayat elections, saying that “they should bring shrouds along with election forms and be ready for the acid attacks.”
“Respected brothers, you must be seeing that Indian forces ransack houses and vehicles which is nothing but their frustration. India plans to hold Panchayat elections in Valley and wants to prepare road for it and as such people are being beaten up and houses are ransacked without any justification so as to bring people into submission,” he says.
“Those people who are thinking of participating in the elections, they should also bring shroud along with the election forms for themselves. They should also remember that we have also brought the sulfuric acid and hydrochloric acid and be prepared for it.”
Niakoo said that the “forces frustration or movement has nothing to do with what we ought to do.” “Shamima Banoo of Quil Pulwama, who informed forces about Sameer Tiger (Hizb commander who was killed earlier this year), was killed despite the fact that forces would lay ambush outside her house so that militants should not kill her,” he is heard saying in the audio, adding, “how long they could keep with the ambush. Forces will try assuring you that they are with you but how can these forces help you when they themselves need security. The Indian forces have the highest percentage of suicides across the world and how can the forces personnel who commit suicide safeguard you? We kill those who we have to kill and we do it anytime, anyplace.”
He said that the continuous harassment of militant families by government forces was a sign of “frustration but it is not going to deter us from carrying on our mission.”
In an 11-minute audio, released on social media, Naikoo also asked media persons to do justice with their profession “lest we know how to teach and how justice is done.”
He accused media of giving less space or completely eschewing the news related to the “sufferings of the people and ones related to freedom struggle”.
“The news involving killing of traitor or informer by militants or those favoring government of India is given prominent space on the front pages and ones relating to sufferings of people, ransacking of our houses, thrashing of our families without any justification, is either shunned or given space inside the inner pages where nobody sees them,” Naikoo said.
“We want to tell all the news agencies that your role is to bring the truth before the world and do justice to your profession. We know most of you are corrupt and we also know what every agency is doing,” he said, adding, “All news agencies should do justice with their profession otherwise we know how to teach and how justice is done”.
The Hizb commander also appealed the shoppers to remove the CCTVs focused towards streets.
“The CCTVs focused towards streets create a lot of problems for us especially our OGWs (over ground workers). We request with politeness all our shopkeeper brothers not to fix the CCTV cameras in a manner they record outside activities so that police doesn’t get any evidence after we carry out any activity,” he said.
The Hizbul Mujahidin commander also urged people not to give any money to any person who are asking for it in the name of the outfit. “If any of our members requires money, he will collect it himself,” he added.
He said that India on onside uses pellets, PSA and other actions to ruin the careers of “our youth on the other side, some of our brothers and sisters are lured into sports activities.”