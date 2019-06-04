About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
June 04, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Militant, associate killed: Police

A militant and his associate were killed in a shootout in a village in south Kashmir's Shopian district on Sunday night, Police said.
A Police spokesperson said that forces had set a checkpoint on Shopian Turkawangom road near Mool Chitragam village and a Tavera was intercepted by forces personnel at the checkpoint on Sunday night.
He said militants, who were traveling in the vehicle, opened fire on the forces from within the vehicle.
"In the retaliation, one militant identified as Firdous Ahmad Bhat and an active associate Sajad Ahmad, who was driving the vehicle, got killed, " the spokesperson said.
Both the deceased were residents of Kulgam.
Police claimed that one militant managed to flee from spot.
“Firdous was a listed militant in police records,” the police spokesman said.
Bodies of the two were handed over to their legal heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities.
Police claimed to have recovered incriminating material including arms and ammunition from the spot.
Locals from Poniwah, the native village of Firdous, said that he was missing from April 5 this year.
“He was harassed by forces after civil uprising of 2016 in Kashmir and would ask him to different camps.
He was living in hiding after a hunt was launched by forces in the area, the villagers said.
They said that on April 5, forces caught hold of him along with a militant, now slain. “The locals came to their rescue and helped them escape from the clutches of forces.”
Firdous was leading prayers in a mosque and running a seminary-cum-orphanage before he went missing.
Locals from Wanpora Kulgam, the native village of Sajad, said the tavera driver was last time seen by them on Sunday evening in his locality and in the morning they came to know that he has been killed in Shopian.

 

