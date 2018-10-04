Militant arrested in Sopore: Police

Noor ul HaqSopore:
Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a local militant during naka in Sopore outskirts in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
Sopore Police in a statement said that a local militant Amir Sultan War son of Mohammad Sultan War was held during naka checking at Baramulla-Handwara road near Hadipora crossing in Rafiabad on Wednesday.
A top police official in Sopore said that the militant had joined Lashkar-e-Toiba militant outfit few days back.
Police identified the arrested militant as Amir Sultan War son of Mohammad Sultan War, a resident of Naidkhai Sumbal Bandipora.
Earlier in a video that went viral on social media Amir Sultan was seen giving threats to the candidates from parts of North Kashmir who have filed their nominations in the upcoming civic polls.
A case has been registered at Police Station Dangiwacha and further investigation taken up, the police statement said.
Mirwaiz expresses sorrow over Tsunami deaths in Indonesia
Extends solidarity with victims
Srinagar: Chairman Hurriyat Conference (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq expressed his profound sorrow over deadly Tsunami in Indonesia that left hundreds dead and property worth billions damaged.
In a statement issued here, Mirwaiz extended solidarity with the government and the people of Indonesia in this hour of grief.
While extending solidarity and sympathy with those who lost their loved ones in the earthquake, Mirwaiz prayed to Almighty to give courage to the Indonesian nation to face this challenge.
Mirwaiz said that people of Kashmir, who bore the brunt of deadly quake in 2005, can understand the pain and sufferings of people of Indonesia as being the sufferers of nature’s fury themselves.