Militant arrested in Pattan innocent student: TeM

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 18:
Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen (TeM) on Thursday said a militant arrested by the police last night in Pattan had been sent home by the outfit “as he was a very young student”.
In a statement, a TeM spokesperson said that Faizan Majeed of Tral had joined the outfit a few days ago but he was asked to go home “in line with the outfit’s policy” and asked to continue his studies.
He said that the police arrested him last night after the outfit carried out a grenade attack in Pattan area of Baramulla which left three cops, including an officer, injured.
The spokesperson said, “Militants safely escaped from the area after carrying out the attack. But the forces arrested an innocent student and passed him off as a militant. He had joined the outfit a few days ago but he was asked to go home and continue his studies. He has no association with the outfit.”
He said the attack was carried out by the militants of the outfit led by commander Saifullah Kashmiri.
The spokesman also paid tributes to Showkat Bin Yousuf who was killed in a gunfight with the forces in Pulwama last night. (CNS)