Militant, Army man killed in Qazigund gunfight 

Shafat MirAnantnag
A militant and an Army man was killed in a gunfight at Gasigund, Mehmoodabad in Dooru area of south Kashmir Kashmir’s Anantnag district today.
Srinagar-based Army spokesperson, Rajesh Kalia confirmed the killing of militant and Army man in the pre-dawn gunfight.
Reportedly, the slain militant has been identified as Lashkar-e-Toiba commander Asif Malik alias Abu Ukasha of Khahgund Verinag.
He said the operation was still underway in the area.
Meanwhile, Internet services have been suspended by the authorities as a precautionary measure in the district.