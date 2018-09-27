About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Published at September 27, 2018


Militant, Army man killed in Qazigund gunfight 

Shafat Mir

Anantnag

 

A militant and an Army man was killed in a gunfight at Gasigund, Mehmoodabad in Dooru area of south Kashmir Kashmir’s Anantnag district today.

Srinagar-based Army spokesperson, Rajesh Kalia confirmed the killing of militant and Army man in the pre-dawn gunfight.

Reportedly, the slain militant has been identified as Lashkar-e-Toiba commander Asif Malik alias Abu Ukasha of Khahgund Verinag.

He said the operation was still underway in the area. 

Meanwhile, Internet services have been suspended by the authorities as a precautionary measure in the district. 

