Militant among 4 killed in Shopian

Army says three deceased were OGWs; Protests rock area; Internet services snapped in Shopian; KU students stage protest in campus; JRL calls for shutdown today, KAS exams postponed
Shafat MirShopian:
Three civilians and a militant were killed in a brief encounter in Pahnoo area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Sunday evening.
Sources said a car-borne militant opened fire on Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) of army near Pohan , Shopian between 7:30 pm to 8 pm.
They said the army men returned the fire and in the brief gunfight, a militant and three civilians were killed.
The deceased militant was identified as Shahid Ahmad Dar S/o Mushtaq Ahmad Dar R/o Jamnagri, Shopian.
The deceased civilians were identified as Suhail Khalil wagay R/o Pinjoora, Mohammad Shahid Khan R/o Malikgund and Shahnawaz Ahmad Wagay R/o Langandora, Trenz.
However, army termed the deceased civilians as Over Ground Workers (OGWs).
Defence spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia while giving details about the incident, said a joint Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) of army's 44 Rashtria Rifles was fired upon near Pohan , Shopian at around 8 pm by militant from a vehicle.
He said in the retaliatory firing, a militant identified as Shahid Ahmad Dar S/o Mushtaq Ahmad Dar R/o Jamnagri, Shopian was killed.
“An AK-47 rifle was recovered from his possession,” the spokesman said.
Kalia said three Over Ground Workers (OGWs/ accomplices ) in the car, who were accompanying the militant were found dead.
He said police has reached the spot and started legal formalities.
A police official a police team reached the spot after the incident.
He said the policemen have taken the bodies of all the four including the militant.
“The weapon of the militant has been recovered,” he said.
The official said three other deceased were unarmed and were not carrying any weapon.
“No incriminating material has been recovered from their possession,” he added.
Shahid recently appeared in the photos and video, which were shot at some undisclosed location, along with escaped LeT militant commander Naveed Jhatt and Hizb commander, Sameer Tiger. He was posing with an AK-47 assault fiel
Immediately after the incident, the youth of the area came out on roads and staged protests. They pelted stones on the force personnel, who retaliated by lobbing tear smoke canisters.
The intense clashes were going on when reports last poured in.
As a precautionary measure, authorities snapped internet services in the Shopian district.
The protests, meanwhile, spread to Srinagar also and students in Kashmir University staged massive protests during the night against the civilian killings in Shopian.
The protestors chanting anti-India and pro-freedom slogans were demanding an end to civilian killings in Kashmir. They also demanded action against the force personnel involved in civilian killings.
Meanwhile, Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik have called for shutdown tomorrow against the civilian killings in Shopian.
They appealed people of Valley to observe complete shutdown tomorrow against three civilian killings in Shopian by army.
In view of killing of three civilians and shutdown called by authorities, authorities are likely to impose curfew-like restrictions in Shopian town, parts of Srinagar and other sensitive areas of the Valley, officials said.
They said Banihal-Baramulla train service is also likely to remain suspended tomorrow.
An official said the schools upto middle school, which were scheduled to open on Monday after three months of winter vacation, would remain closedtomorrow.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (PSC) has postponed the KAS examination for four papers, which were scheduled to be held on Monday .
A spokesman of the commission said in view of the unavoidable situation, the examinations of four papers for KAS examination scheduled for Monday (March 5) have been postponed.
He said new dates for the examination of these papers would be announced separately.
