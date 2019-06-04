Militancy will be wiped-out from Kishtwar: DGP

June 04, 2019 | Nazim Ali Manhas

Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh Monday made clear that they won’t allow militancy to revive in Kishtwar.

“There was presence of some militancy-related elements in Kishtwar since long and some new faces have joined them,” the DGP told reporters on sidelines a function, here.

He said effort is on to wipe out the reviving militancy from the entire Kishtwar belt.

On investigation into killing of Parrihar brothers and RSS leader, DGP said, “The investigation into the cases was at its last stage and the accused have been identified.”

“Now the investigation is with another agency and I cannot comment much on it,” he said.

On installation of CCTVs, Singh said the city and old places had CCTVs but there is a need to install CCTV at more places for which project report is ready.