Militancy, stone pelting incidents dropped: Governor

Syed Amjad ShahJammu, Nov 05:
Governor Satya Pal Malik Monday said militancy and stone pelting incidents in Valley have dropped after he took charge of the State.
He also claimed that no militant recruitment took place in last two months and blamed militants for killing the BJP leader and his brother in Kishtwar.
“The killing of BJP leader and his brother was 100 percent militancy related incident. It was an attempt to disrupt the forthcoming panchayat polls in the State,” Malik told reporters after re-opening of Secretariat, here.
Hinting that militants were again trying to gain ground in Kishtwar, he said the government won’t allow such things to happen.
Governor expressed sympathy with the family of slain BJP leader and his brother. “I appreciated both communities for maintaining the communal harmony in the sensitive area like Kishtwar and condemning the killings.”
“Entire night, we were worried that something may happen. But the situation remained peaceful,” he said and appealed for peace in the district and other sensitive areas.
Malik said police have identified the killers of slain BJP leader and his brother. “They will be brought to justice soon”.
“They (BJP leader and his brother) were killed out of frustration of militants because four-phased Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls were held peacefully without any incident or casualty in the State,” he said.
According to Governor, militants were frustrated due to peaceful elections in the State. “And on direction from Pakistan, the militants throw grenades at some places on security naka, but forces nab them.”
“Being Governor of Jammu and Kashmir is itself a challenge,” he said when asked how challenging his job is.
Asked about militant posters in Doda district which call for boycott of Panchayat elections, Malik said, “It is an isolated incident and forces will take care of it. Everyday election boycott posters of militant groups would surface in many places in Valley. However, it did not had any impact on the elections”.
He said morale of forces is high and there is total synergy among them.
“We will not allow disturbance of Panchayat polls in the State,” he said.
The Governor disclosed that stone pelting incidents have reduced in Valley after he took over as Governor of the State.
“There are hardly any major incidents of stone pelting in Kashmir because I addressed issues honestly. We accept the mistakes, but they (separatists-militants) did not accept their mistakes,” he said.
He further disclosed that there was no militant recruitment in Valley in last two months except for one youth, who joined recently.
“People have understood our policies and militants won’t yield anything.
We have been successful to make people understand that violence has no solution,” he said.
Maintaining that Delhi has a friendly government,” Malik said, “I have got the mandate from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reach out to people and remain available to people. I have been given mandate to create conducive atmosphere for talks and I am hopeful that we can create an atmosphere for dialogue in coming months.”
Referring to National Conference and PDP’s boycott of ULB polls, he said both the regional political parties faced problem because they did not participate in polls.
He hoped that both the parties would participate in the panchayat polls.