Militancy now limited to Kashmir due to Modi's actions: Rajnath

May 08, 2019 | PTI

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh Tuesday said militancy in the country is now limited only to Kashmir due to strong actions taken by the Narendra Modi government.

"The Narendra Modi government has taken some strong actions due to which terrorism has now been limited only to Kashmir. Earlier, it used to prevail across the country," the senior BJP leader asserted.

The Government of India is ready to resolve the problem from Kashmir also, Singh said.

"The world has recognized India as a super power after the air strike following (the) Pulwama (incident)," the minister said.

He was referring to the air strike at Balakot in Pakistan on February 26 after the Pulwama militant attack in Kashmir that left over 40 CRPF men dead on February 14.

In another election meeting earlier at Godda, Singh said India will become the third largest economy in the world in the next five years.

The Union minister claimed that the GoI has provided pucca dwellings to 1.3 crore people in the country in the last four years.

The BJP government has elevated 7.5 crore families from below poverty line during its tenure and in the next five to seven years, there would not be a single BPL family, Singh said.