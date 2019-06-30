Militancy in JK waning: Singh

June 30, 2019 | PTI

‘Hope no security required for Amarnath yatra from next year’

Union minister Jitendra Singh Saturday said militancy in Jammu and Kashmir is in its final phase and expressed hope that annual pilgrimage to the cave shrine of Amarnath will not require security arrangement from next year.

He said adequate security arrangement has been put in place this year for the 46-day yatra, scheduled to begin from the twin routes of Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district on July 1, to ensure its peaceful conclusion.

"There will be no need of security for the yatra from next year as the voice of my conscience says that this is the last phase and final chapter of militancy in the state," Udhampur MP said.

Addressing a group of Sadhus after inaugurating the registration counter for them at a Ram temple in the old city, the minister said, "Like yesteryears, adequate security arrangements have been made for the yatra to ensure its peaceful conclusion."

"The Amarnath yatra is part of our faith and a glaring example of our rich culture and has its own religious significance not only for this region but for the entire country," said Singh, who is the Minister of State for Prime Minister's Office.

He expressed hope that the pilgrims would be welcomed in the valley with traditional hospitality.

Later, Singh attended a special prayer organised in connection with Devika pollution abatement project under the national river conservation plan in Udhampur district.

The river, revered by Hindus as sister of the Ganga river, is being revived at a cost of over Rs 1.70 crore. It has been polluted by dumping of waste and sewage and has also witnessed encroachment on its banks with unlawful constructions over the years.

"We are happy that this sacred project is being undertaken in our rule. This river is linked to our faith and its restoration is imperative due to its religious significance," he told the gathering on the occasion.