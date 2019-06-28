Militancy in its last phase in Kashmir: Jitendra Singh

June 28, 2019 | Agencies

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Friday that militancy was on its way out in Jammu and Kashmir and the youth of the state have already joined in India's journey for progress and development.

"Today, militancy is on its way out. It is in its last phase. After the Balakot air strike, the morale of armed forces have changed," Dr Singh while participating in the debate on the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill 2019 and the statutory resolution for six-month extension of President's Rule in Jammu and Kashmir from July 3.

The bill seeks to give reservation in educational institutions and government jobs to those living within 10 kilometres of the international border (IB) along the Line of Control (LoC).

Dr Singh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi changed the narrative and the approach towards militancy has changed.

He made serious allegations that some people have vested interests in continuation of militancy in the state and beneficiaries are from the mainstream who want their generations to benefit from the troubled situation in the state.