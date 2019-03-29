Militancy and not Art 35-A damaged Kashmir's economy: Omar

March 29, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

Vice President of National Conference and former chief minister Omar Abdullah on Friday said it was militancy that damaged the economy of Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a press conference, Omar reacting to Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s statement about Article 35-A being a reason for state's poverty, said it was the start of militancy in 1989 that damaged Kashmir's economy.

"Article 35A exists since Maharaja's time and is not the byproduct of militancy. Before 1989, Kashmir's GDP was thriving. We had many industrial units here," Omar said. “Article 35-A has safeguarded the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on which the instrument of accession was signed with India."