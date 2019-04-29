Milestones restaurant opened at Hari Parbat Fort

April 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A multi cuisine restaurant ‘Milestones’, located on the hills of the picturesque Hari Parbat Fort, was inaugurated on Sunday by orphans in downtown Srinagar.

Over 25 orphans inaugurated the restaurant and enjoyed the lunch there. The children were also taken to Badamwari garden and Hari Parbat Fort.

The restaurant that has been aesthetically designed guarantees pure, authentic and quality food that would tickle the taste buds of the food lovers.

The restaurant has a seating capacity of 90 people and has decorated a section in a pure Kashmiri Style. The reed mat (Wagoo) baskets (Fout), cushions with Kashmiri crewel work and a Kashmiri drum (Thumbaknaer) offers indigenous look to the food joint and is a blend of tradition and modernity.