Migratory birds visiting Shalbugh wetland drop in number

Concerned department failed to provide feasible environ: Experts
Rabiya BashirSrinagar, Jan 20:
The deteriorating condition of Shalbugh wetland in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district has forced the migratory birds to move to other wetlands of Kashmir for jostling.
According to experts, the concerned department has failed to provide a feasible environment to these migratory birds.
“They are yet to build embankments, maintain water level, and other things at wetland. It has forced these migratory birds to move to other places,” they said.
They alleged that the Shalbugh wetland has been turned into a wasteland as the waste flowing from the hospital is making its way through the wetland. “The silt has not been removed completely from the wetland”.
“Lakhs of migratory birds from different countries used to arrive in winters in the wetland but we don't find migratory birds here now,” said one of the local residents.
The experts said the migratory birds from central Asia, Siberia, Japan and Philippine, Russia, China and other countries used to arrive in huge numbers during November every year.
These included Gadwall, common pock hard, Grey legged geese, Teals, Mallards, Brahminy Duck, Tufted Duck and others.
Shalbug wetland is the wintering area for migratory amatidae birds and is also breeding place for many varieties of waterfowl spices.
Convener of Environment Policy group (EPG), Faiz Bakshi said the wetlands, which are storehouse of water, has an important role in regulating floods.
“Wetlands are important for water storing systems that play an important role in maintaining the hydrological cycle,” he said.
He said indiscriminate activities would have a negative impact on the entire ecological system.
Bakshi said EPG has filed a petition in High Court to press for separate authority for the state wetlands.
“For the last 15 years, we are losing the wetlands due to encroachments and negligence. Even, the High Court had ordered maintenance and demarcation of the wetlands. Most of the wetlands have been encroached by the government and the locals, “he said.
Asserting that every effort should be made to protect the precious wetlands, Bakshi said, “Their destruction will have serious environmental consequences".
Earlier, Department of Wildlife had identified 2,500 kanals of land under encroachment at the Shalbugh wetland, 16 kms from Srinagar.
When contacted, Regional Wildlife Warden, Kashmir, Rashid Naqash, said he would look into the matter.
“It has come into my notice now and I will definitely look into the issue,” he said.
However, Chief Wildlife Warden of Jammu and Kashmir, Suresh Chug, said the Shalbugh wetland is in a good condition and migratory birds are still present inside the wetland.
“Wetland has to be a swampy area with little water, grass and a food for the birds. It is not a lake. Shalbugh wetland is not in a deteriorating condition. It is fine, “he said.
Chug said people need a bit of understanding about the wetland.