Migratory birds flock Kashmir’s wetlands

Rabiya BashirSrinagar:
Wetlands in Kashmir region are abuzz as Mallards, Greylag Geese, Pochards, Ruddy Shelduck among other rare bird species are flocking Kashmir’s wetland bodies on their annual migration.
Like every year, nearby about three lakh migratory birds have started arriving at Hokersar, Wullar Lake, Dal Lake, Manasbal and Shalbug from Central Asia, China, Siberia, Northern Europe, Eastern Europe, and central Asia.
These beautiful birds, which feed on insects and fishes, present a beautiful picture and make wetlands mesmerizing, with the onset of winter.
As per the wildlife Department, due to early snowfall, these birds have started flocking to Kashmir. The early arrivals include coots, teals, mallards and pintails, Greylag Geese, Pochards, Gadwalls, Wigeons, Shovellers, Tufted Ducks, Ruddy Shelducks, And Arganeys, among others.
Abdul Rouf Zargar, Deputy Conservator of Forests and Wildlife Warden of wetlands in Srinagar, told Rising Kashmir that more than 3 lakh migratory birdshave visited the wetlands in the valley.
“In order to avoid the chilling cold at their parent destinations, the migratory birdsvisit the different parts of the southern region. They cannot live in severe climatic conditions. They have non -availability of food and shelter at their parent places," he said.
Zargar said, last year, they had identified 8 lakh migratory birds in notified wetlands and in those which are under the government. ”This year, we had early snowfall and maximum downpour in November month. Our wetlands are already intact to invite the different species of migratory birds," said Zargar.
According to the department, the journey of these birds to Kashmir too is a story in itself.
The eldest bird leads the flight route to the destination. If the leader dies, the second in line immediately takes over to guide the flight.
Wildlife Warden said that these bird species are very special, which are to be protected at any cost." These species are scheduled birds which are prohibited to kill," he said.
But these beautiful creatures are under the radar of poachers, who time and again try to target them. “There remains a threat of poachers to these migrating birds. But we are acting very strict. We take action against the poachers and ensure thebird's safety," said Zargar.
He said that the wetlands act as important stopovers which are why wetland clusters are even more important for their conservation.
Besides this, the department takes the total count of migratory birds in the month of January every year. “This year also, we will take a total count of the birds in January. We are expecting an increase in the number of migratory birds. This is, right now, an inward migration of these migratory birds," he added.
Launch sustained drive against power pilferage: Div Com to DCs
Sale of heaters, boilers, other crude heating devices banned
Srinagar: In order to check illegal and excessive use of electricity load by consumers, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan on Wednesday directed administration to launch sustained drive against power pilferage.
According to official spokesperson, Khan directed all Deputy Commissioners (DCs) including Leh and Kargil to constitute Special inspection squads of SDM, Police, Ladies Police, Executive Engineers of PDD and revenue officers which will carry out rigorous inspections especially during evening and night hours in both metered and non-metered areas to check hooking, illegal and excessive loads by consumers.
He also directed that the sale of heaters, boilers and other crude heating devices should be banned across all the markets of Kashmir Division. Strict action should be taken against the violators as per law and officials have been asked to send daily based report to the Divisional Commissioners office.
The Divisional Commissioner made these directions while reviewing the electricity scenario across the Kashmir Division.
The meeting was informed that PDD (EM&RE) wing caters around 9.65 lakh consumers of various categories. Out of them 42% are metered consumers and rest are unmetered. Present unrestricted peak demand of electricity is 2200 MW in which PDD fulfills 1300 MW against a registered load of 750 MW. It was further revealed that unrestricted peak demand forecast in peak winters is 2350 MW. Owing to transmission level constraints, the department cannot supply more than 1300 MW. The department is thereby constrained to enforce the curtailment so as to avoid unscheduled grid cuts and safeguard the key assets of the department. PDD had already issued area wise electricity curtailment schedule in the print media for winter months.
The Divisional Commissioner directed Chief Engineer PDD to adhere the power cut schedule in letter and spirit so that people do not face any kind of problem during winter days. All concerned AEE have been directed to share information with the concerned DCs regarding the unscheduled electricity cuts so that DCs will inform the consumers in advance. Besides, Superintending Engineers will conduct regular inspection in all grid stations across the valley.
For buffer stock, he also directed all DCs to purchase five transformers in their respective districts so that habitants do not face any inconvenience during cold days.
The Divisional Commissioner also reviewed the progress of RAPDRP, IPDS, DDUGJY, PMDP power schemes across the Kashmir division.
It was informed that an amount of Rs 146.12 crores has approved as grant from PSDF for renovation and up-gradation of existing protection system in various grid stations. Under this scheme, 21 Grid Stations are being renovated, besides each grid Station shall be provided with DG sets, Diagnostic tools and Fire Fighting & Fire Protection system.
The Divisional Commissioner stressed to expedite the works on prestigious power schemes on priority basis so that power scenario across the valley will be improved for the convenience of the consumers.
On the occasion, the Divisional Commissioner stressed upon the line officers to work with zeal and synergy with concerned Deputy Commissioners, so that the bottlenecks, if any, in the centrally sponsored power schemes are removed and also speed up the work without any further delay. He further stressed them that all pending issues should be immediately sorted out within the time frame and the centrally sponsored schemes for power sector will completed in a stipulated time.
Div Com directed the officers to expedite the work on the grid stations coming up at Alasteng and Delina, which will go a long way in strengthening the power transmission situation in Kashmir.
Chief Engineers of PDD of Systems and Operations and Generation wing, Principal Private Secretary with Div Com, all Superintending Engineers of the valley, Assistant Commissioner and other concerned officers were present in the meeting.