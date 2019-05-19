About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 19, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Migrant employees stage protest, demand early completion of their accommodation

 Kashmiri migrant employees, who were given government jobs in the Valley under Prime Minister's package for migrants, Saturday staged a protest here demanding early completion of residential accommodation for them.
The employees, most of the Kashmiri pandits, assembled at Pratap Park here to stage the protest in support of their demands.
The main demand of the employees was independent accommodation for all 6,000 PM package employees in a stipulated time frame.
One of the protesting employees said nine years have passed since they were employed but the government has failed in providing them accommodation.

 

 

Latest News

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 19, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Migrant employees stage protest, demand early completion of their accommodation

              

 Kashmiri migrant employees, who were given government jobs in the Valley under Prime Minister's package for migrants, Saturday staged a protest here demanding early completion of residential accommodation for them.
The employees, most of the Kashmiri pandits, assembled at Pratap Park here to stage the protest in support of their demands.
The main demand of the employees was independent accommodation for all 6,000 PM package employees in a stipulated time frame.
One of the protesting employees said nine years have passed since they were employed but the government has failed in providing them accommodation.

 

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;