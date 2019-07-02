Middle school Wanihama participates in football tourney

July 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Government Middle school Wanihama Payeen Department of Physical Education and Sports participated in inter-school under-14 football tournament and finished second in the competition.

Zone Gulab Bagh organised the competition under the supervision of sports head Ashiq Hussain Bhat.

Ashiq said the event was not possible without the active support of Headmaster and all other dedicated staff members.