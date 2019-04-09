Micro Observers impart training at Jammu

April 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A training session for Micro-Observers was held here to acquaint the participants about their role in ensuring smooth, free, and fair Elections,

As per an official, the training programme was held in the presence of Returning Officer Jammu Parliamentary Constituency and District Election Officer Jammu Ramesh Kumar and Election Observers.

Election Observers Amit Rathore, Parwin Kumar Toppo, Chandan Chayan Guha, Subey Singh Yadav, Yogesh Kumar, Dr.Tariq Thomas, Sanwar Bharti, Andra Vamsi, Israel Watre Ingti along with Micro Observers, Nodal Officers and other senior officers of different department were present in the training session.

The RO impressed upon the Micro Observers to discharge their duties in accordance with the guidelines of the Election Commission of India.

Explaining the duties to be performed on the poll day, RO emphasized the importance of conducting Mock poll, clearance of EVM and VVPAT.

The training for Micro Observers included lectures on the rules and procedures of the polling process, observation work and the method of filing the report. The Micro-Observers will work under the control and supervision of the General Observers, the .

