April 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Micro-observers acquainted with their role in election process

General Observers Uma Kant Umrao and Kanti Lal Umap for Bani, Basohli, Billawar and Kathua, Hiranagar segments today chaired a meeting of micro observers and explained them their role in election process.
The Observers exhorted upon the Micro-Observers to adhere to the guidelines of ECI in letter and spirit for the smooth conduct of the election process.
District Election Officer, Vikas Kundal, Kathua was also precent in the meeting.
They further added that the micro-observer shall report about the polling agents, entry of any unauthorised persons into the polling station laxity in marking of finger with indelible ink and secrecy of ballot, if any. He is also expected to note if identification document particulars are properly filled in by the polling staff and the duty assigned to the presiding office is carried out.
District Election Officer, Vikas Kundal impressed upon the Micro-Observers to stay pro-active to keep close vigil on all the poll activities without causing any interference. He also told them to reach their polling station well in advance on the day of polling.
Meanwhile, the Master trainers acquainted the micro- observers about the functioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines in detail.
The trainers explained them about the functioning of Ballot Unit, Control Unit and other allied functions and operations of the EVMs. The sealing of Control Unit and VVPAT was also demonstrated.
Earlier, Nodal Officer for Manpower and Training Management, Sukhpaul Singh informed the Micro-observers of their duties and responsibilities through Power Point presentation.

 

Complaint against Mehbooba over

Complaint against Mehbooba over 'seditious' tweet

Apr 15 | Press Trust of India
BJP's divisive agenda will face humiliating defeat in J&K: Akhtar
Apr 15 | Rising Kashmir News

BJP’s divisive agenda will face humiliating defeat in J&K: Akhtar

Apr 15 | Rising Kashmir News
Husband, wife among five family members injured in gas cylinder blast
Apr 15 | Agencies

Husband, wife among five family members injured in gas cylinder blast

Apr 15 | Agencies
Naeem Geelani summoned again by NIA

Naeem Geelani summoned again by NIA

Apr 15 | Rising Kashmir News
If my family wanted to break India, there would have been no India: Fa ...

If my family wanted to break India, there would have been no India: Fa ...

Apr 15 | Press Trust of India
Gurdeep Singh of Tral releases debut Kashmiri album

Gurdeep Singh of Tral releases debut Kashmiri album 'Panun Kashmir'

Apr 15 | Javid Sofi
CPI (M) appeals people to vote against 'communal' govt, offers support to NC
Apr 15 | Rising Kashmir

CPI (M) appeals people to vote against ‘communal’ govt, offers support ...

Apr 15 | Rising Kashmir
Mobile internet services restored, curfew relaxed for three hours in Kishtwar
Apr 15 | Press Trust of India

Mobile internet services restored, curfew relaxed for three hours in K ...

Apr 15 | Press Trust of India
Traffic suspended on Srinagar-Jammu highway due to landslide
Apr 15 | Agencies

Traffic suspended on Srinagar-Jammu highway due to landslide

Apr 15 | Agencies
China develops world

China develops world's first armed amphibious drone boat: Report

Apr 15 | Press Trust of India
Stones hurled at Mehbooba

Stones hurled at Mehbooba's motorcade in Anantnag district

Apr 15 | Press Trust of India
IMF likely to delay bailout package to Pakistan

IMF likely to delay bailout package to Pakistan

Apr 15 | Press Trust of India
BJP creating fear psychosis among voters to win polls: Mehbooba
Apr 15 | Agencies

BJP creating fear psychosis among voters to win polls: Mehbooba

Apr 15 | Agencies
Govt assigns additional charges to 4 officers

Govt assigns additional charges to 4 officers

Apr 15 | RK Online Desk
Ganderbal-Sonmarg road opens for traffic
Apr 15 | Umar Raina

Ganderbal-Sonmarg road opens for traffic

Apr 15 | Umar Raina
India-Pak troops trade heavy fire along LoC in Rajouri
Apr 15 | RK Online Desk

India-Pak troops trade heavy fire along LoC in Rajouri

Apr 15 | RK Online Desk
Army man dies of cardiac arrest in Poonch

Army man dies of cardiac arrest in Poonch

Apr 15 | RK Online Desk
Forces launch CASO at Kulgam village

Forces launch CASO at Kulgam village

Apr 15 | RK Online Desk
Rockets kill 11 in Syria

Rockets kill 11 in Syria's Aleppo: State media

Apr 15 | AFP/Press Trust of India
;