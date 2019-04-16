Micro-observers acquainted with their role in election process

April 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

General Observers Uma Kant Umrao and Kanti Lal Umap for Bani, Basohli, Billawar and Kathua, Hiranagar segments today chaired a meeting of micro observers and explained them their role in election process.

The Observers exhorted upon the Micro-Observers to adhere to the guidelines of ECI in letter and spirit for the smooth conduct of the election process.

District Election Officer, Vikas Kundal, Kathua was also precent in the meeting.

They further added that the micro-observer shall report about the polling agents, entry of any unauthorised persons into the polling station laxity in marking of finger with indelible ink and secrecy of ballot, if any. He is also expected to note if identification document particulars are properly filled in by the polling staff and the duty assigned to the presiding office is carried out.

District Election Officer, Vikas Kundal impressed upon the Micro-Observers to stay pro-active to keep close vigil on all the poll activities without causing any interference. He also told them to reach their polling station well in advance on the day of polling.

Meanwhile, the Master trainers acquainted the micro- observers about the functioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines in detail.

The trainers explained them about the functioning of Ballot Unit, Control Unit and other allied functions and operations of the EVMs. The sealing of Control Unit and VVPAT was also demonstrated.

Earlier, Nodal Officer for Manpower and Training Management, Sukhpaul Singh informed the Micro-observers of their duties and responsibilities through Power Point presentation.