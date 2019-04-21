Mian Altaf’s daughter laid to rest

April 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Thousands including NC President Farooq Abdullah, former deputy speaker Nazir Gurezi besides others leaders attended the last rites of daughter of senior National Conference leader and former MLA Kangan Mian Altaf Ahmad here at Baba Nagri Wangat Kangan. She was buried at her ancestral graveyard.

Daughter of Mian Altaf passed away at SKIMS Soura on Friday after prolonged illness.

According to family, Benazir Altaf (35) daughter of Mian Altaf Ahmad was admitted in SKIMS Soura a day before for treatment where she died. She was admitted at Tata Memorial hospital Mumbai last year for treatment and was brought back to Baba Nagri Wangat a Week ago, however she was admitted to SKIMS Soura for treatment where she breathed her last.

A mother of two kids, was elder daughter of Mian Altaf and was married at Rajouri. She was admitted at SKIMS Soura a day ago for treatment where she breathed her last on Friday evening.

A large number of people early morning reached Baba Nagri Wangat Kangan took part in the funeral procession of Benazir Altaf. Her Nimazi Jinaza was held 2:30 Pm at Baba Nagri Wangat Kangan.

Senior Journalist Ghulam Nabi Raina has condoled the demise of daughter or Mian Altaf Ahmad. Raina prayed for the peace of the departed soul and conveyed heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family.

The leaders who attend last rites of Mian Altaf's daughter including Akbar Lone, Abdul Rahim Rather, Abdul Gani Kohli, Syed Basharat Bukhari, Shareef U Din Shariq and Chodhary Ramzan.

PDP President and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti also visited Baba Nagri Wangat and prayed for the peace of the departed soul and conveyed heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family.

Meanwhile senior Congress leader President District Congress Committee Ganderbal Saahil Farooq Ahmad has expressed grief and shock over the sad demise of daughter of Prominent Political Leader Main Altaf Ahmad. In a condolence message, NC district body Ganderbal, former MLA Sheikh Ishfaq Jabbar and JKYNC district President Mir Mushtaq has expressed profound grief over the passing away of Benazir Altaf, elder daughter of Mian Altaf Ahmed and conveyed their deepest condolences to Mian Altaf Ahmad, Mian Bashir Ahmad Larvi and other members of the bereaved family and also prayed for the eternal peace to the departed soul. They described the deceased as a noble soul and prayed for their courage to bear this irreparable loss.