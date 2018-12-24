Mian Altaf anguished over “selective demolition” drive in Jammu

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Dec 23:
Prominent Gujjar Leader and former MLA Kangan, Mian Altaf Ahmad has expressed his deep anguish over selective demolition drive allegedly launched by Jammu Development Authority at Jammu.
In a statement issued to a local news agency,KNS, Mian Altaf said that an anti-encroachment drive by Jammu Development Authority (JDA) is razing several structures including residential houses of a particular community at Nikki Tawi area in Jammu. He said that without any prior notice and communication the drive has been carried out.
Mian Altaf said that earlier as well the authorities had carried a demolition drive in Sidra and samba which left many families homeless.
While expressing his anguish over selective demolition drive at Tawi area here, Mian Altaf alleged that JDA is targeting a particular community.
“If JDA has to initiate anti encroachment drive against people who have illegally encroached land then it must go for an overall for everyone involved adding that why a particular community is being targeted when they are living at a place over decades,” Mian Altaf asked.
Mian Altaf Ahmad has urged the Governor and Divisional Administration to intervene into the matter so that no one is harassed and targeted. (KNS)