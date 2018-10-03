Mian Altaf anguished over ‘selective’ demolition drive at Sidhra

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 02:
Prominent Gujjar Leader and MLA Kangan, Mian Altaf Ahmad has expressed deep anguish over the alleged selective demolition drive launched by Jammu Development Authority at Sidhra Jammu.
In a statement issued here , Mian Altaf said that an anti-encroachment drive by Jammu Development Authority (JDA) has razed at least 80 structures including two dozen residential houses of a particular community at Sidhra Jammu .
He said that without any prior notice and communication the drive has been carried out.
Altaf said that earlier as well the authorities had carried a demolition drive in Samba to pave way for AIIMS establishment which left many familes homeless.
While expressing his anguish over the drive at Sidra , Altaf alleged that JDA was targeting a particular community.
He urged Divisional and District Administration to intervene into the matter .