About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Mian Altaf anguished over ‘selective’ demolition drive at Sidhra

Published at October 03, 2018 12:07 AM 0Comment(s)411views


Rising Kashmir News

Jammu, Oct 02:

Prominent Gujjar Leader and MLA Kangan, Mian Altaf Ahmad has expressed deep anguish over the alleged selective demolition drive launched by Jammu Development Authority at Sidhra Jammu.

In a statement issued here , Mian Altaf said that an anti-encroachment drive by Jammu Development Authority (JDA) has razed at least 80 structures including two dozen residential houses of a particular community at Sidhra Jammu .
He said that without any prior notice and communication the drive has been carried out.
Altaf said that earlier as well the authorities had carried a demolition drive in Samba to pave way for AIIMS establishment which left many familes homeless.

While expressing his anguish over the drive at Sidra , Altaf alleged that JDA was targeting a particular community.

He urged Divisional and District Administration to intervene into the matter .

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top