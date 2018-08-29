About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Mian Altaf anguished over non availability of BDO’s in Kangan

Published at August 29, 2018


Srinagar, Aug 28 ):

 Senior National Conference leader and Member Legislative Assembly ( MLA) Kangan, Mian Altaf Ahmed has expressed his deep anguish and resentment over the non availability of Block development officers (BDO's) in twin blocks of rural development department in Kangan constituency.
In a statement issued, Mian Altaf said that twin rural development department blocks including Kangan and Gund are without any Block development officers for several months now hampering the official work and causing much inconvenience to the people.
He said that block Gund is without BDO for last six months while as Kangan block is functioning without any BDO for more than a month.
“If government is talking about holding panchayat elections and providing convenience to the people is redressing their issues however much to the resentment the government has failed to post BDO's in rural development blocks.”
Mian Altaf urged the government to post the BDO's in these blocks so that people don't face any inconvenience further. (KNS)

 

 

 

