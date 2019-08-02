MHRD mulling to rope in religious structures, jails for MDMs

August 02, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) is mulling to involve religious structures and Jails of the State to provide Mid Day Meal’s (MDMs) to students for the wider publicity of the scheme.

MHRD said that this year the department will be focusing to involve Temples, Gurudwaras and Jails etcetera for the wider publicity of MDM scheme in the State.

“Temples, Gurudwaras have greater reach among community; this can help in wider publicity for Mid Day Meal Scheme,” MHRD said.

It was also stated that the Temples, Gurudwaras in the State can adopt some schools for providing the meals.

MHRD also asked the State to an enhanced sense of ownership of the MDM Scheme among the local community.

This information was revealed by the PAB-MDM in a meeting held on June-12-2019 with Jammu and Kashmir School Education Department (JKSED) and other officials of MHRD.

MHRD during the meeting urges the State to upload videos, testimonials on Shagun web-portal.

“Shagun web-portal is an innovation for repository of best practices which collate videos, testimonials, case studies and images of state-level innovations and success stories,” MHRD said.

During the PAB meeting of Financial Year (FY) 2019-20, it was discussed that relevant videos, testimonials of the innovative activities being carried out by States/UTs related to Mid Day Meal maybe shared with this department so that the same may be uploaded on Shagun repository after necessary approvals.

MHRD said that as per reported by State Government of Jammu and Kashmir, there was a delay of more than four months in the release of funds from State to school.

MHRD said that it was observed (during the field visit of MHRD Officials) that there was no fund received at School level till December-2018 for FY 2018-19 for MDMS, adding “State Government should establish the mechanism to streamline the fund flow from State to School by removing multiple channels of fund transfer, so that it could reach to the school within 15 days (maximum) from the date of release by Government of India.”