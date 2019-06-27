MHRD ignored major stakeholders in drafting Education Policy: NISA, PSAJK

June 27, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

Seek three months to study 400-page document, give suggestions

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has not taken the major stakeholders on board in drafting the 2016-National Education Policy (NEP), Private Schools’ Association of Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK) and National Independent Schools Alliance of India (NISA) said on Wednesday.

Addressing media persons here NISA President Kulbhushan Sharma said, “We are the major stakeholders as more than 50 percent of the students across India are studying in private schools but we were not taken on board to discuss, draft and implement 2016-NEP.”

He said the MHRD was trying to give School Management Committee (SMC) extra powers so that school management won’t be able to run a school.

“In the draft of 2016-NEP, the MHRD has stated that the School Management Committee (SMC) of government schools shall be followed by the private schools too—aiming to pressurize them,” Sharma said.

On the occasion, president of PSAJK, G N Var said, “From past few years, MHRD was contemplating to make an education policy and it took them more than three years to complete but after releasing it, MHRD is seeking response and suggestions within one month, which is not possible.”

He said although the MHRD has not taken any stakeholder on board while drafting the 2016-NEP, we want the authorities to give us three months to go through more than 400-page policy document.

Var said, “Policy document should not exceed 30-40 pages but the 2016-NEP consists of more than 400 pages.”

While discussing the issues picked out by both the associations in the 2016-NEP draft, Sharma said, “The NEP draft was released at the time when majority of the schools in north India are closed for summer vacations and MHRD is seeking response just in 30 days.”

He said the issue which MHRD has framed in the draft is of B. Ed integrated course of four years.

“If MHRD is contemplating to make B.Ed an integrated course for four years, then why the teachers have to go through Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) again,” he said.

Ministry of Human Resource Development has released the 2016-NEP only in two languages - English and Hindi.