MHRD finds loopholes in MDM scheme

July 07, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD) on Saturday picked up loopholes in Mid Day Meals (MDM) in Jammu and Kashmir—saying that the state government has used timber firewood as a major tool in at least 27 per cent of schools to prepare meals against the recommended Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) fuel during the financial year 2018-19.

During the financial year 2018-19, the Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD) Project Approval Board (PAB) had asked the State Government to cover 23,121 schools for MDM by using LPG as a major tool of fuel.

However, 14,567 schools were cooking MDM by using LPG as a fuel tool and the rest of the schools were using timber firewood a major tool to prepare it.

This information was revealed by the PAB-MDM in a meeting held on June-12-2019 with Jammu and Kashmir School Education Department (JKSED) and other officials of MHRD.

According to the official documents, the State government had informed the MHRD that it had already instructed the Director Consumers and Public Distribution (CA&PD) department to cover all leftover schools by providing LPG as fuel in MDM in all schools.

“There are some schools which are located in remote and hilly areas where the use of LPG is not feasible because of massive head load and therefore, the timber is used for cooking of meals in those schools which has been found as the best alternative for those schools,” JKSED told PAB.

In the meeting, it was also revealed that PAB-MDM has approved 5,18,694 children at primary and 2,58,304 children at upper primary level, out of which 4,09,637 (79 per cent) children at primary and 2,04,702 (79%) children at upper primary have availed Mid Day Meal on an average basis during the year 2018-19

PAB-MDM also stated that Central assistance of Rs. 8393.63 Lakhs has been released during 2006-07 to 2012-13 for construction of 11815 Kitchen-cum-Stores.

“As on 31.3.2019, construction of Kitchen cum Stores has been completed in 7118 schools and Construction is yet to be started in 4697 Schools due to administrative reasons,” PAB informed.

It was also revealed that the State (J&K) was advised to complete the construction of the remaining 4697 Kitchen-cum-stores by 30.09.2019 or surrender the funds pertaining to those schools where construction is not possible.

The PAB has also said that there is not any proposal submitted by State Government of Jammu & Kashmir for either new construction or for repairing of old Kitchen cum stores.”

The State government in the meeting stated that the rates for the lifting of food grains should be enhanced from Rs. 1500/ per MTs to 2000/ per MTs as it is not sufficient because of the varied topography of the State as the Director Consumers and Public Distribution CA&PD department charge more rates in hilly areas and lifting of the food grains by head loads.