MHRD asks State Govt to serve MDM on all working days

July 10, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

After State government’s failure to serve Mid Day Meals (MDM) to students for more than a month, the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) Tuesday asked the School Education Department (SED) to serve the same as per the recommended norms.

MHRD said that during the financial year 2018-19, the State had committed to serve MDM on 220 working days in both primary and upper primary classes; however the MDM was served on 183 working days only in both primary and upper primary levels.

In the previous financial year, the MHRD Project Approval Board (PAB) had asked the State Government to cover 5,18,694 children in primary classes and 2,58,304 children in upper primary classes but the State covered 4,05,348 (78%) children in primary classes and 2,03,320 (79%) children in upper primary classes.



This information was revealed by the PAB-MDM in a meeting held on June-12-2019 with Jammu and Kashmir School Education Department (JKSED) and other officials of MHRD. Commissioner Secretary to J&K government Sarita Chouhan also attended the meeting.

During the meeting the officials of PAB-MDM said, “Commissioner Secretary, Sarita Chouhan mentioned that schools had to be closed due to holidays announced in some of the districts by District Administration on account of prevailing social conditions in the State.”

“Under the Performance Grading index (PGI), the State of Jammu & Kashmir obtained a score of 9 against the weightage of 10 for indicator on account of the days for Mid Day Meal served against total working days in Government and aided elementary schools,” PAB-MDM said.

According to the official documents, the actual releases by the Government of India (GOI) during 2019-20 against the estimates, the central Government will provide to the state Government, Rs. 10842.77 lakh as its central share.

However, the state would also contribute Rs.1096.39 lakh as its minimum mandatory state share in accordance with the existing fund sharing pattern of Mid Day Meal Scheme.

