MHA orders deployment of additional 100 Cos of paramilitary forces in JK

Deployment routine, situation under control: CRPF

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has ordered deployment of additional 100 companies (Coys) of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) in Jammu and Kashmir to strengthen the anti-militancy grid and maintain law and order situation.

Of 100 Coys (around 10,000 personnel), 50 have been drawn from CRPF, 10 from the BSF, 30 from SSB and 10 from Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), states a letter from MHA to the state administration.

Inspector General CRPF, Srinagar sector, Ravideep Sahi said the induction and de-induction of CAPFs in the state was a continuous process.

“As and when the need is felt to strengthen the law and order and anti-militancy grid (in the past also), there was induction of forces. It is a routine induction and nothing special in it,” Sahi told reporters on sidelines of a CRPF function here.

The fresh deployment came a day after National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval visited Kashmir.

In a related development, Additional Director General of Police, (Armed) Saturday sought details about shortfall of riot control equipments, if any, from all companies of Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police, Indian Reserve Police Battalains of JAMMU Zone, Principals of STC Talwara, PTTI Vijaypur and PTS Kathua.

“As desired by ADGP Armed J&K, 100 Coys by mixing the manpower of your respective units/training centres have been framed for special law and order duties under your command and control as and when required. You are requested to communicate the short fall of riot control equipments /Gas Guns, TSMs etc (if any) to this today by or before 1400hrs positively for onward submission to the higher ups,” reads a communiqué by Senior Superintendent of Police, Armed Police Control Room Jammu.

Sources said the state police had requested MHA for 200 additional companies of CAPF. However, it agreed to provide 100 additional companies.

They said approval for 100 more companies was expected.

Sahi said overall situation was under control in the valley as the militancy activities and stone pelting have show downward trend.

“This is result of co-ordinated effort and initiatives taken by various forces and the government. We are getting support from every quarter,” IG CRPF said.

Significantly, the additional deployment of forces has been ordered at a time when large numbers of forces are busy with security duty of the annual Amarnath yatra.

Around 300 Coys of forces were deployed for security of the 45-day yatra, which started in July 1 and would conclude on August 15.

Sources said since start of yatra, much security attention was being given towards the pilgrimage as forces are deployed at various points along Jammu-Srinagar highway and along the routes—Pahalgam and Baltal-Sonmarg—that lead to the Amarnath cave for smooth conduct of the yatra.

They said during the ongoing yatra, the attention towards anti-militancy front remained less compared to period before yatra. “This is evident of from the lesser number of anti-militancy operations conducted by forces this month”.

Sources said the additional troops would help forces in intensifying anti-militancy operations and maintain law and order situation in the valley.

Additional Director General Police (ADGP) Law and Order, Muneer Khan said 100 Coys of paramilitary forces would replace those personnel of training companies, who are deployed on various duties since last year starting from Urban Local Bodies elections.

“Around 200 training companies are presently performing duties in the Valley. They had come from outside state and are performing their duties since then without any break and were overstretched,” Khan told a local news gathering agency.

Now, they will be replaced by these 100 companies and it is a routine exercise being carried out, he said.

Reacting to the additional deployment of forces, former chief minister and president of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti said Jammu and Kashmir is a political problem which can’t be solved by military means.

She said centre’s decision of deployment of additional 10,000 troops has created fear psychosis among the people and there is no dearth of security forces in Kashmir.

“J&K is a political problem which won’t be solved by military means. GOI needs to rethink & overhaul its policy,” she wrote on twitter.

