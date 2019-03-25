About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 25, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

MHA notification says JKLF in close touch with militant outfits

The government has formally banned Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (Mohammad Yasin Mailk faction) vide notification No 1403 (E) dated March 22, 2019.
As per the notification issued by the Union Home Ministry, Government of India is of the opinion that JKLF is involved in “anti-national and subversive activities and is in close touch with militant outfits and is supporting extremism in the State.”
The notification further says the party propagates “anti-national and separatist sentiments and escalates secessionist moments.”
As such, the notification reads, the origination stands banned as per the provisions of sub-sections (1) and (3) of section 3 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 for a period of five years.

