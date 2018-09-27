MHA hikes salaries of SPOs

Rs 12000 monthly salary for SPOs with 15-year service, Rs 9000 for those with 10-year service
Javid AhmadSrinagar, Sep 26:
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Wednesday considered the Jammu and Kashmir government’s proposal seeking an increase in the remuneration of Special Police Officers (SPOs) working with J&K Police.
According to an order issued by the Department of J&K Affairs (MHA), the monthly salary of SPOs has been hiked based on the length of service they have rendered with the Police so far.
The State’s Chief Secretary had submitted a proposal on the enhancement of monthly salary of SPOs before the MHA on September 24.
As per the MHA order, SPOs having completed 15 years of service would get Rs 12,000 while SPOs having completed five years of service in the Police would get Rs 9000 per month.
The lower Rs 6000 monthly salary would be paid to the SPOs having less than five years of service.
The revision of honorarium is effective from the date of issue of this order (September 26, 2018).
The decision on salary hike of SPOs comes days after several SPOs in volatile south Kashmir announced their resignation on social media following warning from militants.
Three policemen were abducted and later killed in Shopian district on September 21 following which several SPOs circulated their resignations videos and pictures on Facebook and WhatsApp.
The MHA, in its order addressed to State chief secretary asked the State government to take further necessary action accordingly while other terms and conditions for engagement of the SPOs would be same.
There are over 30000 SPOs working in the Police.
The highest 10,967 SPOs have less than five years of service, followed by 10,623 SPOs who have completed five years service and 8411 SPOs have complete 15 years in service.
However, the government said the resignation of SPOs, who have been taking part in anti-militancy operations as well, was “negligible” and restricted to certain areas of south Kashmir.
Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam Tuesday said all SPOs had been instructed about their personal safety.
Police said MHA took the decision in recognition of the services of the SPOs working in the State.
Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh expressed his gratitude to Governor Satya Pal Malik, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Advisor (K) to Governor K Vijay Kumar, Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam, Principal Secretary Home R K Goyal, and other officers of State and GoI for increasing the remuneration of the SPOs.
“This gesture of the State and GoI will go a long way in boosting the morale of the SPOs engaged with the Police,” he said.
Recently, the government increased the ex-gratia relief in favour of next of kin of policemen and SPOs, who get killed while taking part in the anti-militancy operations in the State.
For Police officers, the ex-gratia was hiked to Rs 70 lakh from the existing Rs 48 lakh, while for SPOs, the ex-gratia has been increased to Rs 30 lakh from the existing Rs 14.50 lakh.
