MHA enhances honorarium of SPOs in JK

August 03, 2019 06:00:00 | Rising Kashmir News

DGP thanks GoI, JK Govt

The Government of India (GoI) Friday enhanced the monthly honorarium of Special Police Officers in Jammu and Kashmir as they will now get Rs 6,000 to Rs 18,000, depending on their services.

According to an official order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, as many as 10,821 Special Police Officers (SPOs), who have completed 15 years of service, will get the monthly honorarium of Rs 18,000, a hike of Rs 6,000.

Similarly, 5,132 SPOs, who have completed 10 years of service, will get Rs 15,000, a hike of Rs 6,000.

A total of 4,436 SPOs, who have completed five years of service, will get Rs 12,000, a hike of Rs 3,000.

As many as 1,134 SPOs, who have completed three years of service, will get Rs 9,000, a hike of Rs 3,000.

On the other hand, 8,590 SPOs, who have completed less than three years of service, will get Rs 6,000, the order said.

This is the second revision of the monthly honorarium of the SPOs within last few months. The earlier revision was issued and implemented in September 2018.

The SPOs in Jammu and Kashmir assist the state police in various functions, including that of intelligence gathering, an official said.

Jammu and Kashmir is currently under President's rule.

Meanwhile, Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh thanked Government of India (GoI) and Government of Jammu and Kashmir for enhancing the honorarium of the SPOs.

The DGP while expressing his gratitude to the GoI and J&K government said the decision would go a long way in boosting the morale of the SPOs. He said some more proposals have been submitted for the consideration of the government wherein favourable action is expected.

