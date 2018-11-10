MHA delegation meets Malik

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 9:
A delegation of Government of India (GoI) officers led by Gyanesh Kumar, Additional Secretary, Union Ministry of Home Affairs (J&K) met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here Friday. Joint Secretary, MHA Manish Garg accompanied the delegation.
Governor discussed with Kumar a range of issues relating to effective maintenance of law and order and internal security and the safeguarding of IB, LoC and LAC.
Gyanesh apprised Governor about the steps being taken to boost transmission signal of Doordarshan and Radio Kashmir in the State particularly in its remote and border areas.
Governor also discussed providing enhanced opportunities to the youth in the State for getting them involved in creative and other constructive activities and strengthening of education infrastructure in the State.