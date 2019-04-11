About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 11, 2019 | Press Trust of India

MHA defends highway ban

Facing criticism for closing down the Srinagar-Jammu highway connecting Jammu with Srinagar, the Union Home Ministry Wednesday cited statistics to claim the ban was for only 15 per cent of total weekly hours.
Underlining that the ban became necessary in the backdrop of the Pulwama militant attack, it issued a statement on Wednesday and said the step has been taken for ensuring safe movement of forces till May 31.
The statement comes at a time when the ministry has to file its reply to the Jammu and Kashmir High Court which has directed it to respond by April 19 to a bunch of petitions challenging the decision.
In its statement, the ministry gave statistics in its defence stating the total duration of prohibition is for 24 hours out of 168 hours in a week, which amounts to only 15 per cent of the time.
Terming it "deliberate and mischievous disinformation" campaign about traffic restrictions on the national highway connecting Jammu with Kashmir Valley, the ministry said, "The state government has already clarified in unambiguous terms, that out of seven days in a week, only reasonable restrictions have been imposed, that too for 12 hours, two days in a week. This has been done to ensure safe movement of forces and at the same time minimising the inconvenience to public."
"While regulations for movement of civilian traffic were already in place during convoy movement, the state government has now come out with a planned movement of security forces on the national highway for a short duration -- up to May 31, 2019," the ministry statement read.
“The regulations have been imposed just for a total 15 days keeping in view the convoy efficiency and security of the personnel, particularly in the backdrop of Pulwama attack on February 14, 2019 and a similar unsuccessful attempt on March 31, 2019", it stated.
The High Court had on Monday issued a notice to the union ministries of home and defence and the state government to furnish a reply by April 19 to petitions challenging the traffic order as it was violation of fundamental rights of the people.
According to the order issued on April 3 by state Home Secretary Shaleen Kabra, no civilian traffic would be allowed to move from Baramulla in north Kashmir to Udhampur in Jammu region on Sundays and Wednesdays till May 31.
The restrictions on civilian traffic on the 270-km highway will remain in force from 4 am to 5 pm, said the order. The highway passes through important towns such as Anantnag, Awantipora, Pampore, Srinagar, Pattan and Baramulla.


 

