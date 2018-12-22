MHA authorises 10 agencies access to any computer

Press Trust of IndiaNew Delhi, Dec 21:
Ten central agencies have been authorised by Government of India (GoI) to intercept information from any computer, a move that set off a political storm Friday with the opposition accusing the government of trying to create a "surveillance state".
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an order authorising ten central agencies to intercept, monitor, and decrypt any information generated, transmitted, received or stored in any computer. As per the order, the subscriber or service provider would be bound to extend all facilities and technical assistance to the agencies and failing to do will invite seven-year imprisonment and fine.
The 10 agencies notified under the new order are the Intelligence Bureau, Narcotics Control Bureau, Enforcement Directorate, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (for Income Tax Department), Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Central Bureau of Investigation, National Investigation Agency, the Research and Analysis Wing, Directorate of Signal Intelligence (in service areas of J-K, North East and Assam) and Delhi Police commissioner.
The issue of notification also rocked the Rajya Sabha where Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad alleged that "undeclared Emergency has taken final shape" and "all federal agencies have been let loose",
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said authorisation was given under 2009 rules and dismissed opposition's charge of snooping.
He said the opposition was playing with national security and "making a mountain where even a molehill doesn't exist".
Congress leader Anand Sharma said the issue is serious as it is related to fundamental rights and "India will become a police state" with such "sweeping powers" to agencies to intercept information.
Responding to the charge, Jaitley said it would have been better if the Opposition had obtained all information before raising this issue. He told the House that the rules under which agencies will be authorised to intercept information were framed in 2009 when the Congress-led UPA was in power.
"So what you are doing Anand Sharma is making a mountain where even a molehill does not exist.
However, Azad retorted that there is no mention of national security in the order. "The BJP seems to think it has ownership rights over national security and it means nothing to us," he said taking a swipe at the government."
To this, Jaitley said, "These are elementary things. It is an authorisation order. The provisions of national security are written in Article 69.... You are playing with the security of the country. That is what you have done just now".
Since the Act has been in place these orders of authorisation are repeated from time to time, he said, adding that they can be used for interception in cases related to national security, disruption of public order, etc.
Outside Parliament, CPI-M chief Sitaram Yehcury said the order was unconstitutional.
The BJP government is converting India into a surveillance state through the order, Anand Sharma said with other opposition leaders by his side.