MHA approves deployment of 100 additional CAPF Coys in JK

July 27, 2019 | RK Online Desk

The Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered deployment of 100 additional companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) in Jammu and Kashmir to strengthen the Counter Insurgency (CI) grid and maintain law and order situations in the State.

The MHA has approved deployment of 50 additional companies of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 10 from the Border Security Force (BSF), 30 of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and 10 from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in the state.

The additional deployment of forces in the state come a day after National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval’s two-day visit to Kashmir.

Reports said that the state police had requested MHA for 200 additional companies of CAPF, however, the MHA agreed to provide 100 additional companies.

Pertinently, around 400 additional companies of CAPFs are deployed in Kashmir for ongoing Amarnath yatra duties. The forty-six day long Amarnath yatra started on July 1 and will conclude on August 15.

