MHA approves appointment of Krishnan as Governor’s Advisor

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Jan 22:
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India, Tuesday conveyed approval of the Competent Authority, to the appointment of Skandan Krishnan, IAS (Retd) as Advisor to the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.
The formal orders of his appointment as Advisor and other terms and conditions are being notified separately.
Skandan Krishna, has done his graduation in Hyderabad Nizam College, Post-graduation in Political Science from the Christian College, Madras University, and also Bachelor of Law from Madras Law College.
He joined the IAS in 1982 and was allotted Tamil Nadu cadre.
He held various senior positions in the State of Tamil Nadu and served continuously for 25 years before joining the Government of India.
During the period of 25 years, some of the important assignments held by him include the first Registrar of Dr MGR Medical University in 1988; Special Officer and the Collector of Nagapattinam District in 1991-93; the first Member Secretary of Financial Commission for Panchayats in 1994-95. He served both as Director Agriculture and Sericulture in the years 1995 to 1997 and was Commissioner of Industries & Commerce during 2001-02. He also held the post of Secretary Industries in 2002-03 and strived to carry forward the tradition in the State of Tamil Nadu into a major Industrial Hub. He formulated the SEZ policy for the State during this period. He was also the Chairman of Tamil Nadu Electricity Board and introduced innovative strategies and planning to reduce the transmission losses in the power sector and to boost its revenue. He was also the CMD of Tamil Nadu News Print Ltd in 2003 and played an important role in the modernization of the unit and export marketing of its products.
He had also served in the social sector as Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women Ltd.
In the Government of India, he has held the important assignments of Joint Secretary in-charge of Centre State Division, Kashmir Division from 2007 to 2012 and was assigned charge of the Additional Secretary (Centre-States) Division from 2012 onwards.