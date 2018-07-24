MGNREGA employees demand regularization

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, July23:
Hundreds of employees of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and J&K Central Non-Gazetted Electrical Employees Union (JKCNGEEU) Monday staged a protest demonstration here at Press Enclave Srinagar.
They were protesting against the government authorities, demanding absorption in rural development and public relation sectors.
The protesters said that the government is playing with their future by giving hallow promises and assurances to them.
The protesting employees include Technical assistants, Gram Rozgar Sahayik (GRS), Account assistants.
The protesters said that they are highly qualified youth with good skills and experience who have served in Rural Development Department (RDD) and PR Department from past 12 years.
One of the protesters said that last year they called off the protest at Jammu when the government assured them that they will absorb in RDD and PR department.
“If government again fails to do anything we will intensify the protests in coming days.”