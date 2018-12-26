MeT rules out snow in plains this month

Rabiya BashirSrinagar
Metrological department (MeT) on Wednesday ruled out any snowfall in the valley for the next five days of December.
According to a MeT official the temperature will gradually dip in coming days and it will be dry weather till December 31.
“The temperature may further decrease to -7 or -8 degree Celsius from December 27 to 31,” Director MeT Sonam Lotus said.
He said the weather will be dry in next five days of this month. “Chilai Kalan, the 40-days harsh period in the winter witnesses sub-zero temperature, cold and frozen lakes.”
Though the department has predicted light snowfall in the higher reaches, the plains may not witness the same.
Another MeT official said “There is a prediction of light snowfall in higher reaches on January 1 or January 2.”