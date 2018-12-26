About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

MeT rules out snow in plains this month

Published at December 26, 2018 05:15 PM 0Comment(s)2577views


Rabiya Bashir

Srinagar

Metrological department (MeT) on Wednesday ruled out any snowfall in the valley for the next five days of December.  

According to a MeT official the temperature will gradually dip in coming days and it will be dry weather till December 31.

 “The temperature may further decrease to -7 or -8 degree Celsius from December 27 to 31,” Director MeT Sonam Lotus said.      

He said the weather will be dry in next five days of this month. “Chilai Kalan, the 40-days harsh period in the winter witnesses sub-zero temperature, cold and frozen lakes.”

Though the department has predicted light snowfall in the higher reaches, the plains may not witness the same.

Another MeT official said “There is a prediction of light snowfall in higher reaches on January 1 or January 2.”

