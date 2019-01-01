Met predicts snow in Kashmir plains from Jan 4

‘Higher reaches to witness rains, snow from today’
Rabiya BashirSrinagar, Dec 31:
After witnessing extreme cold conditions in December, Kashmir plains are set to receive widespread snowfall from January 4, local Meteorological department (MeT) said on Monday.
According to the MeT, from January 1 onward, the higher reaches may receive light rains and snowfall till January 4.
“From January 4 evening till Jan 6 forenoon, Kashmir plains and higher reaches are likely to receive widespread snowfall,” Deputy Director, MeT Mukhtar Ahmad said.
He said due to minus temperatures in Kashmir and Ladakh, possibility of rains till January 4 is slim.
According to weather reports by Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and Sky Met Weather, the present western disturbance lies over Jammu Kashmir and neighbourhood and another western disturbance was likely to affect western Himalayan region from January 1, 2019.
“Now, as two back to back western disturbances are approaching the northern hills, we expect first week of January to experience widespread rain and snowfall activities,” Sky Met Weather forecasted.
Also, IMD in its Monday morning forecast said under the new western disturbance influence, the minimum temperatures over parts of northwest and adjoining central India have risen by 0.5 degree Celsius to 1 degree Celsius and are likely to further rise by 1-2 degree Celsius during next 48 hours.
However, with a short break on January 3, another rainy spell would be observed over the hills which are expected to last till January 6.
Thereafter, from January 7, weather over the hills will start clearing up.
An official of the Met department said the minimum temperature was minus 6.6 degree Celsius in Srinagar, while it was minus 5.5 degree Celsius in Pahalgam, and minus 5 degree Celsius in Gulmarg.
Kashmir valley is passing through 'Chillai Kalan', the 40-day long period of harsh winter.
It starts every year on December 21 and ends on January 29.
Leh recorded minus 14 degree Celsius as the minimum temperature, and in Kargil, it was minus 17.2 degree Celsius.
Jammu witnessed 5.2 degrees Celsius temperature, Katra 6 degrees Celsius, Batote 1.5 degrees Celsius, Bannihal minus 1.5 degree Celsius and Bhaderwah minus 0.2 degree Celsius as the night's lowest temperature.